Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

MRO opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

