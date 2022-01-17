Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 426,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

