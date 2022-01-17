Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.08 and its 200 day moving average is $343.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

