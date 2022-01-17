Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $145.06. 8,955,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

