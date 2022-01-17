Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

