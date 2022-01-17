Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Marten Transport comprises about 1.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.57% of Marten Transport worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. 12,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,250. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

