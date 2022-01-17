Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MARUY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.