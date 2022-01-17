Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $69,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

ZUMZ opened at $43.39 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.