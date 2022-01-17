Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,811 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $79,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 168.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

