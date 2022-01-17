Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $61.20 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $61,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

TWO opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

