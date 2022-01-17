Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $86.87 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $86,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

