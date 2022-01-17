Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Capital Group worth $75,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,700. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

