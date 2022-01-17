Matisse Capital Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 101.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 50,285 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apple by 3.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 359,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,865,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,834 shares of company stock worth $29,713,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

