McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.71. 3,460,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,110. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

