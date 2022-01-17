Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in December

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.84 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

