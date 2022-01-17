megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $127,374.56 and $264.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

