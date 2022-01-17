Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $590.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

