Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.