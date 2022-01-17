Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

