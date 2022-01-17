MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0186 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CIF opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

