MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS MCHVY traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.