MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

