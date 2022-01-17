Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,148,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,338,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

