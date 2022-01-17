Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MIST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 26,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

