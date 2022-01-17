Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,250. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.