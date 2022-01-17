Mint Club Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $271,022.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $271,022.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

