Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,205 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 142.4% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 394,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 222,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 997.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 163,326 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.68 million, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

