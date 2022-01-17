Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in December

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

