Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post sales of $6.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.11 billion and the highest is $7.08 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 968.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,480,830 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.73. 10,167,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

