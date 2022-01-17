Molecular Partners AG to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($4.49) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Partners in a research note issued on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.49) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

