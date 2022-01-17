MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $63,115.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00356815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

