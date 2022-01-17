Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $14.21 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%.

In other news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.