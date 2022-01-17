Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 101.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

