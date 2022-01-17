Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $26,000 in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

