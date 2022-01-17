Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Update

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Moovly Media stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.09. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

