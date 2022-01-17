Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.07.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

