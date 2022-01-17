Morgan Stanley Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $210.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

