Morgan Stanley Raises TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target to €15.50

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.05) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMVWY. UBS Group lowered TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.73.

TeamViewer stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

