MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.07.

MOR stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

