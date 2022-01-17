Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MITQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

