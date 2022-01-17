Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MITQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $27.31.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
