MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,792 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $51,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $526.74 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $613.28 and its 200-day moving average is $614.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

