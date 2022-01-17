Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,160. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

