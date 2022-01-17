Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 972,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GRIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.
About Muscle Maker
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
