Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 972,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.87. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 90.81% and a negative return on equity of 93.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

