Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

