Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 171.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,665 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.