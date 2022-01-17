Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

