Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $110.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

