Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $65.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

