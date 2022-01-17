Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $200.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

