Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

